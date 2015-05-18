Nobel avenue is closed

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Construction and repair works began on the stretch of road length of 700 meters from Nobel Avenue in the direction of the bridge named after Javanshir in front of the "White City" to Afiyaddin Jalilov street. Therefore movement for vehicles in this area will be partially restricted. Report was told in the press service of "Azeryolservis" OJSC of the Ministry of Transport.

As a part of the works in this area will be updated top layer of asphalt concrete pavement on the area of 13 thousand sq. meters. Along the edges of the road has already set new curbs length of 1400 running meters. In addition, they will be replaced by concrete slabs and hatches communication lines, installed drain rainwater.

Planned to complete the construction and repair works as soon as possible. "Azeryolservis" OJSC apologizes for the inconvenience to drivers and encourages them to use the possible alternative routes.

The construction and repair works also conducted on a road section of 1.6 kilometers from the intersection of Nobel Prospect and Yusif Safarov street to the "White City." The road was put into use of drivers with a new look.