New trains to run on "Hazi Aslanov-Icherisheher" line of Baku Metro

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ New passenger trains of Baku Metro station will start to run on the line "Hazi Aslanov-Icherisheher" in the next 10 days. Report informs, the head of the press service of "Baku Metro" JSC Nasimi Pashayev said to reporters today.

According to him, the new compounds were purchased on the basis of the memorandum signed with the French company 'Alstom'. Passenger capacity of new trains is 330 people. In older cars this number was equal to 308.

The new trains in terms of technical innovation belong to the 4th generation. Train control of this generation is based on a microprocessor. Engine power is 170 kW. Weight of head coach of the new generation of 34 tons, and intermediate - 29 tons. The upper part of the new generation cars made of stainless steel, these trains, in contrast to earlier, there is a direct transition between the cars. All the cars established a perfect system of ventilation. Inside, there is a system of cars "ticker" and surveillance cameras for security.

In Baku Metro also created a modern diagnostic complex. This complex, equipped with the latest servers foreign production and continuous electricity, laser optical systems, switches, current working computer equipment, GPS - coordination unit and other modern systems and equipment will ensure complete safety, quietness and comfort of train passengers. The main objective of the complex is a control of code signals and automatic control of speed trains system

In addition, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by diagnostic complex can be identified by the asymmetry of the current in rail circuits, perform thermal control of all equipment and technical installations in tunnels, which can be subject to overheating. The complex will also record and analyze all the physical factors that may interfere with the smooth and convenient movement of trains, to predict the error and take them under automatic control, record all transactions by linear video and take other measures.