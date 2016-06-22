New vessel will be brought to Azerbaijan from Australia

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ A ship of 70-foot catamaran type, which was built by the order of the "Caspian Marine Services'' (CMS) in western Australia, was launched.

The catamaran named Rashid Behbudov has been launched by company Austal Limited.

Report informs referring to the Caspian Marine Services, contract for the construction of the vessel was signed in June 2015. Construction started in October 2015 in parallel to the two shipyards. The front of the hull is made in the Balamban shipyard (Philippines), and the aft part of the hull built in Australia.

Notably, the vessel was designed by the company Incat Crowther. Delivery in Baku is scheduled in November 2016.

Rashid Behbudov vessel designed for 150 people.