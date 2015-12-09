New navigation tower launched in Baku airport

Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ Opening of second modern Air Traffic Control Tower held in Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs referring to press service of 'Azerbaijan Airlines' CJSC, air traffic control tower will allow efficient traffic management of planes during landing and in maneuver zones of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Provision of secondary RSM 970 S radiolocator, supporting S mode for new air traffic control tower carried out by 'Thales' company.

'Azeraeronaviqasiya' Air Traffic Office provides aeronavigation services for over 80 thousand transit flights and about 40 thousand flights at airports during a year, S.Ilyasov said.