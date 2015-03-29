 Top
    New flights on Baku-Nizhny Novgorod to be launched

    Regular flights start between the two cities

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Regular flights between Nizhny Novgorod and Baku will start from June 6.

    Report was told in the airport Strigino, from which flights will be made.Along with Baku flights will be implemented in Yerevan, Dushanbe, Tashkent and Fergana. From Nizhny Novgorod to Europe flights will start operating from April 4 in Prague from April 23 - in Helsinki, from 31 May - in Barcelona.

    20 airlines will carry out regular and charter flights to various cities in Russia and the world.

