New electric trains delivered from Riga to Baku

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ There are plans to restore the movement of trains on the Kishly Yalama railway station.

Report was told by the head of the press service of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Nadir Azmammadov.

According to him, new electric trains will be delivered from Riga to restore train traffic on the route Kishly-Yalama.

"As a whole 5 trains must be delivered from Riga. Each train consists of four wagons.Three electric trains have already been acquired, two left to buy.Now theirinspection being made and carried out testing works.Trains on this route will begin operating after the start of the Baku-Sumgait route once the direction of the trains to clarify.Changes in tariffs towards Kishly-Yalama not expected ", - said N.Azmammadov.

Currently, trains move from Yalama to Shabran and only railman use these compounds.