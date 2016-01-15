'BakuBus' to put into operation new bus depot

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ New bus depot will be given to BakuBus" LLC in the coming days.

Report informs, new garage will start operating near the "Koroghlu" metro station for "BakuBus" buses.

As company buses operate with compressed natural gas - CNG (CNG - Compressed Natural Gas), "SOCAR-CNG" plans to build a CNG station in depot.

Notably, administrative and service buildings will be opened there. New buses procured by "BakuBus" in Azerbaijan will be placed in these depots.

The first CNG station has been built in Zigh-Hovsan area near the Zig bus fleet owned by "BakuBus" LLC.