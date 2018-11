Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway route will be opened soon

Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov said

23 November, 2016 15:48

https://report.az/storage/news/9cbb25ee7e65f3427a1f934fb7c103b8/4f513ce9-5125-4a83-ac01-5e2ca08fd00e_292.jpg Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nakhchivan (Azerbaijan)-Mashhad (Iran) passenger electric train route will be launched soon. Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov said. "Nakhchivan-Mashhad train will operate on November 27-30," he said. Route for Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger electric train has already been determined.