Nakhchivan-Mashhad high-speed train resumes

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The movement of Nakhchivan-Mashhad-Nakhchivan international high-speed train No. 16/15 will be restored on January 11.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC press service, the train will depart from Nakhchivan on Thursdays every week at 7:00 am, arrive in Mashhad on Friday at 2:25 pm Iranian time and return on the same day at 11.00 pm arriving in Nakhchivan on Sunday at 6:00 am.

Notably, Nakhchivan-Mashhad-Nakhchivan international high-speed train has started its operation on December 29, 2016. The train movement was temporarily suspended due to some technical reasons.