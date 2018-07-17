Movement to be restricted on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The movement on the car tunnel on Ziya Bunyadov avenue will be restricted.

Report was told by the State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan, works on repairing lighting system on the car tunnel located after the junction of Ziya Bunyadov Avenue with Beyuk Shor road (towards Baku Steel Company) will be carried out on July 17 night.

It is noted that for this purpose, the traffic will be restricted from 01:00 till 04:00 and will be directed to side roads in the part of the tunnel towards Koroghlu station. "State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan" apologizes to the citizens for temporary inconveniences and ask them to approach with understanding.