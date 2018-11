Baku. June 21. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, works on re-painting of horizontal marking will be carried on on Masazir-Novkhani road of Absheron region till evening.

Report was informed by the State Agency for Automobile and Road Transport, the movement of motor vehicles will be restricted partly on these lines.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful about moving on these areas, observe temporary road signs and traffic rules.