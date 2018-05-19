Movement restricted partly in two parts of Baku

© Report

Baku. 19 May . REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, works on re-painting of horizontal marking and constructing of new lines are being carried in the direction of Airport from Surakhani road junction, Heydar Aliyev Avenue and vice versa, as well as Bibiheybat mosque located between Lokbatan circle and Baku-Alat highway.

Report informs, the traffic of the motor vehicles is partially restricted by part (on the lines where works are being carried out) of these roads from 11:00 a.m to evening.

Drivers are advised to be careful during moving on the these roads and observe temporary road signs and traffic rules.