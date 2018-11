Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ In order to regulate the movement of vehicles in Baku, works on re-painting of horizontal marking are being carried on Azadlig square- Neftchilar Avenue at evening.

Report was told by the State Motor Road Agency of Azerbaijan, the traffic of the motor vehicles will be restricted partly in these roads.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful on these roads and obey temporary road signs and traffic rules.