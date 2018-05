Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Movement on 12.8 km of Baku-Shamakhi highway will be restricted.

Report was informed in the 'Azeravtoyol' OJSC press service, Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway will be partally closed on March 14-15 from 00:00 till 05:00 due to the construction of pedestrian overhead in Sulutepe settlement.

On March 16-17 from 00:00 till 05:00 the highway will be closed in both directions.