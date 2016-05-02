Most promising areas for investors in construction sector of Azerbaijan identified - OPINION

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Crisis in global economy, including the construction sector in Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for investors to make a profit.

Report was told by the Director General of MBA Ltd consulting and appraisal company Nusret Ibrahimov:"Investors must put money on market when crisis starts not at times of deepening."

According to N.Ibrahimov, construction of facilities takes 2-3 years: "The crisis usually lasts up to 3 years, next 2 years is considered to be the period of exit from the crisis. After this market processes accelerating, prices are starting to rise. In fact, I think that investors are late to put money in market. Seemingly end of 2017 and 2018 for Azerbaijan will be a time of the exit from the crisis."

According to him, the current processes serve to making decisions in favor of buyers in the property market.

"At this stage the market is suitable for buyers and those who lead construction. However, this is not appropriate time for selling party.Of course, the exchange rate stability should be taken into consideration."

According to him, liquidity of the land market is relatively low. "However, prices in land market are more stable compared to other types of property.If someone wants to buy a house in the yard, it is more profitable to buy vacant land.But those who have not enough money, then it is advisable to purchase a land. But as an alternative it is not worth investing money in land market as an investment tool. Because the land has the lowest liquidity.Currently, most liquid are 2 bedroom apartments in residential buildings near subway stations."