Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ Movement of vehicles from the intersection of Moscow Avenue with Muzaffar Hasanov street to the intersection with Abbas Mirza Sharifzadeh street was restricted.

Report was told by the Intelligent Transport Management Center today (ITMC).

According to the report, it was due to repair work in the area.

Drivers are offered to use Hassan bay Zardabi Avenue as an alternative roads.