Modernized 'Dağıstan' ferry vessel passes sea testing

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Dağıstan” ferry vessel overhauled at the "Zigh" shipbuilding and repair yard of the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC passed sea test.

Report informs referring to the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

According to information, during the test, no deficiencies were revealed at the vessel at a rate of 16 knots. Two outdated auxiliary engines of “Dağıstan” ferry vessel replaced with Hyundai engines. The newly installed 1,000 kW engines are more economic and efficient than previous ones", the statement said.

It was also noted that all control systems of “Dağıstan” ferry vessel are replaced with more modern ones: "In addition, propeller control system, auxiliary fore rudder, radionavigation and electrical equipment, generators were replaced with new ones. Residential and service areas have been renewed in line with modern standards".

Cargo capacity of “Dağıstan” ferry vessel is 2,425 tonnes. The vessel has two decks to carry vehicles and trains. Lower deck is considered for cars, upper for trains.