    33-storey building will house Azerbaijan's Ministry of Taxes

    Height will be 169 meters, total area 44 200 m2

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish 'Tekfen Inşaat' company will carry out construction of a new administrative building of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

    Report informs citing the company's official website.

    According to the information, height of the 33-storey building will be 169 meters. Totally, within the project of 44 200 m2 covered area, the building will locate in 30 000 m2 area.

    Notably, SOCAR Tower, which is the official administrative building of SOCAR, has also been built by 'Tekfen Inşaat'.

