Minister: Construction of a new line of North-South international transport corridor is of particular importance for Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Construction of a new line of the North-South International Transport Corridor, as well as the activities of the transport corridor East-West are important for Azerbaijan. In particular, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project is of great importance for the region, the country and the whole of Eurasia.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Transport Minister Ziya Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Transport, Transit and Logistics" and the 6th Caspian International Exhibition "Road infrastructure and public transport."

"The project of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is the first in a history of the project, connecting Asia and Europe. It is implemented in areas with very difficult terrain. Numerous tunnels, bridges, road junctions were built there. Today, the world needs for these projects", said the Minister.

Notably, 45 companies from 7 countries participate in the exhibition in Baku. Exhibition Road & Traffic 2016 will create ideal conditions for a meeting with the heads and specialists of the leading road construction companies in the region, will present a good opportunity to exchange experience and assessment of the market, promising to sign the contracts and investments in road construction market of the country.