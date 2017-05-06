Memorandum of understanding signed in Baku to recognize Azerbaijan as a digital trade hub

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ A memorandum of understanding was signed today between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (IITKL) of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture on recognizing Azerbaijan as a digital trade hub.

Report informs, from Azerbaijani side, the memorandum was signed by the Executive Director of IITKL Vusal Gasimli and Director Generalof the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) Dr.Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri from opposite side.

According to V. Gasimli, this document will promote the growth of transactions and strengthening of Azerbaijan's positions as a digital trade hub: "The creation of such a node is particularly important in terms of mutual recognition of electronic signatures in Islamic countries. We have already reached an agreement on cooperation in a number of areas. "

Abdulaziz OthmanAltwaijri stated that Azerbaijan is a peaceful country and he is happy to be in Baku: “In other countries, people live in fear. They are afraid that at any moment a bomb can fall on their head. But when they come to Azerbaijan, they feel peace and care here. We took part in the conference in Baku. I thank the president and the first lady of the country, they held such a successful event. I believe that "Asan İmza" or "E-imza" is the brand of Azerbaijan. his brand needs to be spread all over the world. "