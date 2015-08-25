 Top
    Meeting with Turkish Ambassador takes place in "Azerbaijan Railways"

    The sides discussed prospects of cooperation and the future plans of railways between the two countries

    Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alper Coskun was held in "Azerbaijan Railways". Report informs, "Azerbaijani Railways" chairman Javid Gurbanov informed about railway projects implemented in Azerbaijan and future perspective projects.

    During the bilateral meeting, future plans of Turkish and Azerbaijani railways and perspectives of this cooperation. Then, A.Coskun said that he is pleased with large-scale of reforms carried out in all fields in "Azerbaijan Railways".

    Further expand the bilateral cooperation was decided  during the meeting.

