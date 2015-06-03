Main avenue of Baku city closes

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku closed section of road in the Heydar Aliyev Avenue from the interchange to the prospectus Babak Sabunchu junction.The road will be closed to vehicular traffic on June 6 from 16:00 to 02:00 the next day.

Report informs referring to the Intelligent Transport Management Center (TSIUT) and on June 6 from 16:00 to 02:00 the next day portion of Mehdi Huseyn Street from parliamentary circles to intersect with the street Teymur Elchin will be closed.

The reason for limiting the traffic is holding rehearsals at the Olympic Stadium before the upcoming I European Games Baku-2015 on June 12.