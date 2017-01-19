Lawmaker: AZAL a great burden for state budget

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Aviation in Azerbaijan is monopolized; there has no competitive climate. AZAL is great burden for state budget. It is important to take steps towards its privatization.

Report informs, lawmaker Ali Mansimov told during discussions of Aviation law, at today’s meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) committee on Economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

Lawmaker Vahid Ahmadov also told that absence of alternative company in the country causes AZAL to feel free to raise prices.

State Civil Aviation Administration’s director Arif Mammadov, reacting to opinions concerning monopoly, told that 52% of flights in Azerbaijan are carried out by foreign companies, while AZAL manages only 48%.

He told that they have signed air communication agreements with 68 countries, but have actual air links with only 22 countries.