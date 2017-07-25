Kuwaiti airways purchases new airplane

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait's "Wataniya Airways", that has recently restored its flights to Azerbaijan, has renewed its airplane park.

Report informs citing the Kuwaiti media, the airways received the second :Airbus A320" as part of a four-aircraft deal.

In a press statement, Lana Al-Rushaid, the company's spokeswoman, said the second place would enhance plansand flights in the upcoming period that are in line with a five-year plan seeking to meet aspirations of clients.

Notably, "Wataniya Airways" restored flights to Azerbaijan on July 12; flights are carried out 3 days of a week. It should be noted that the price of a round-trip ticket Baku-Kuwait is approximately 450 USD (766 AZN).

"Wataniya" serves passengers with "Airbus A320" plane and carries out flights in 16 directions including Egypt, the UAE, Iran, India, Pakistan and Europe.