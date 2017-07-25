Kuwaiti airways purchases new airplane

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait's "Wataniya Airways", that has recently restored its flights to Azerbaijan, has renewed its airplane park.
Report informs citing the Kuwaiti media, the airways received the second :Airbus A320" as part of a four-aircraft deal.
In a press statement, Lana Al-Rushaid, the company's spokeswoman, said the second place would enhance plansand flights in the upcoming period that are in line with a five-year plan seeking to meet aspirations of clients.
Notably, "Wataniya Airways" restored flights to Azerbaijan on July 12; flights are carried out 3 days of a week. It should be noted that the price of a round-trip ticket Baku-Kuwait is approximately 450 USD (766 AZN).
"Wataniya" serves passengers with "Airbus A320" plane and carries out flights in 16 directions including Egypt, the UAE, Iran, India, Pakistan and Europe.
Aynur ƏliyevaNews Author
