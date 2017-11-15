Kazakhstan may rise wheat export via Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan government wants to use Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the wheat export to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Report informs, President of Kazakhstan Railways National Company Kanat Alpysbayev came up with this suggestion in the general meeting of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Association’s (TITR) Legal Entities Union in Baku.

He said that next year 3 million tons of cargo may be transported through this route: "Though we planned to transport 725,000 tons of cargo this year, during the first ten months of 2017, over 1 million cargoes were transported. This figure is expected to reach 1.3 tons by late 2017. Over 3 million tons of cargo is planned to be sent in 2018."