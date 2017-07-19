A joint group will be created on Baku-Kars railway

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A joint group on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be created.

Report informs, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Aydin Aliyev said at trilateral meeting of heads of customs services of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. According to him, for many years, works have been carried out in neighboring countries and Azerbaijan to reconstruct the ancient Silk Road.

"As a result, we have managed to increase transportation and create a diverse infrastructure. For the first time, a meeting on the expected opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway held in Azerbaijan. The goal is to create a group on the solution of these issues in the future", head of customs said.

Aliyev noted that, at the end of the event, the Declaration on Project Development will be adopted: “At the end of the meeting, it is planned to sign an agreement on the establishment of the first electronic information exchange system on the transit of carriages between Azerbaijan and Turkey.