Javid Gurbanov: Work on BTK railway may end in late August or early September

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The works on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway construction project may end in late August orearly September.

Report informs, Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC Javid Gurbanov told reporters.

"Winter this year was quite harsh. Frost in Kars has even reached 47-54 C so the work was delayed", he said.

"I think, in late August or early September it will be possible to open the road to Kars. Azerbaijan and Georgia, we can say, have completed their work, there are no special difficulties. Now about 10-15% of work must be done," he added.

J. Gurbanov said that he will visit Kars in early May, where he will meet with Turkish Minister of Transport and Chairman of Turkish State Railway.