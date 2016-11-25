 Top
    Javid Gurbanov: Construction of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will end by 2017 mid-year

    The railroad Yalama-Astara will be fully reconstructed

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT. AZ/ "We hope that the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor will be completed by the end of this or early next year".

    Report informs, Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said addressing a business forum "Strategic Partnership 1520: The Caucasus region connecting four corners of the world" in Baku.

    J. Gurbanov stressed that Azerbaijan may become center of the intersection of international transport corridors. According to him, reconstruction of the railway route Yalama-Astara is planned in the future within the framework of Azerbaijan's railway network. 

