Javid Gurbanov: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway nears completion

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Great attention is paid to international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan. Thus, the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTQ) railway nears completion. The railway is expected to be commissioned in late October”.

Report informs, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (AR) Javid Gurbanov said at the Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

"This project will cut tariffs and reduce the time spent. The work in the Georgian and Turkish sections of the project has already been completed. The road is already ready, all tests have been carried out”, J. Gurbanov said.