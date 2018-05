Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan prepares list of illegal constructions along the railway."

Report informs, chairman of CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" Javid Gurbanov told reporters.

According to him, the issue of illegal buildings is being considered: "While we haven't new information on this issue, but in case of new data, they will be publicly released. We are working on compiling a list of illegal buildings".