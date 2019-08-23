Japan's tallest skyscraper to be completed in 2023

A Japanese real estate developer says it will build Japan's tallest skyscraper in central Tokyo.

Mori Building executives say the 64-story main tower of the Toranomon-Azabudai redevelopment project in Minato Ward will be about 330 meters tall, Report informs citing the EFE agency.

When it's completed in March 2023, it will top the current tallest building, the 300-meter Abeno Harukas in Osaka.

The executives say the tower will mainly be used for office space, but the top 11 floors will have residential units.

The project features three more buildings, one of which will be 270 meters high.

The buildings will accommodate a luxury hotel, an international school and a hospital providing services in multiple languages. The entire project will cost about 5.5 billion dollars.