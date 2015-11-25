​Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul flights delayed

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today Turkish Airlines, which had to perform 2 flights on Istanbul-Baku and back route, delayed both of them.

Report was told in the company, thick fog and strong wind in Istanbul led to suspension of flights TC 333 and TC 339/J2 6339.

"Passengers of delayed Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul flights, who bought tickets, will be able to fly by next flight after stabilization of the weather conditions," said the company.

One way ticket on this route costs 256 AZN, but two-way starts from 307 AZN.