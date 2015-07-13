Istanbul-Baku flight delayed

 Top
    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Istanbul-Baku flight of "Turkish Airlines", which scheduled for 13:35 p.m. today, has been canceled.

    Report was informed in the main office of "Turkish Airlines", the reason for the cancellation of flight was a technical shortage.

    Passengers who bought tickets, will be able to fly with the next flight at 17:35 p.m. Baku time.

    Delayed flight was scheduled to implement with "Boeing-737" aircraft. 

    In this regard, the opposite direction flight from Baku to Istanbul (at 14:35 p.m.) also was canceled.

