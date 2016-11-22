 Top
    Islamic Development Bank mission arrives in Azerbaijan

    The visit ends on November 25

    Baku. 22 Nevember. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic Development Bank’s (IDB) mission, headed by senior specialist on development of rural infrastructure, Khalid Ahmad has arrived in Baku.  

    Report informs, the mission is to examine implementation of “Integrated Rural Development Project”, launched by IDB in Azerbaijan.

    IDB representatives will attend Yevlakh and Agdash districts to inspect project sites, and meet senior officials of Ministry of Economy.

    Notably, within framework of “Integrated Rural Development Project”, IDB allocated $66.4 million, aimed at improvement of irrigation systems in Yevlakh and Agdash, covering 72000 ha area.

    'Azeragrartikinti' OJSC won the tender for implementation of “Integrated Rural Development Project” in Yevlakh. 

