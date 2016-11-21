Iranian Minister of Communications will attend opening of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Mahmoud Vaezi will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, the Iranian minister's visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for November 27-28.

During his visit to Baku, M.Vaezi will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

M.Vaezi will also pay a visit to Nakhchivan and attend opening of Nakhchivan-Mashhad railway.