Iranian airline will launch flights to Baku

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Mahan Air airline will launch regular flights on Tehran-Baku-Tehran route from October 31.

Report informs referring to the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration issued the relevant permission after receiving a request from the airline to perform flights three times a week.

Flights are scheduled three times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays with Airbus A310.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Airlines and ATA Airlines also carry out flights to Tehran.