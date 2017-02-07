Iranian delegation led by president of railway department visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, President of Railway Department of Iran, Said Muhammedi visits Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the Iranian Embassy in Baku, delegation will hold number of meetings in Azerbaijan, including with top management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Current status and perspectives of cooperation between two organizations, as well as construction of Astara (Azerbaijan)-Astara (Iran) railway will be discussed in framework of the visit.