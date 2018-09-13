Investments in Azerbaijan’s economy decline by 13%

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2018, AZN 8,953,600,000 was invested in fixed capital of Azerbaijan from all financial sources, down 12.8% from the previous year, Report informs.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the decline was caused by a decrease in investments made in oil sector. The investments in non-oil sector increased by 22.7%, while nonoil sector saw a by 37.7% drop in investment. 69.2% of total investments was made in construction works, 69.6% in construction of production facilities, 22.9% in construction of facilities on service areas, 7.5% in construction of residential houses with the total area of 1,247,700 sq.m. The share of domestic investments constituted 59.4% of total investments.

In the structure of investments in fixed capital, the funds of enterprises and organizations made up 51.7%, bank loans 14.7%, budget funds 25.2%, personal finance 6.0%, extra-budgetary funds 1.7% and other funds 0.7%.