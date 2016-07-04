Information launched for passengers departing from Baku

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the start of the summer holiday season and increased workload of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as increased security measures, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) recommends its passengers departing from Baku to arrive in check-in counters 3 hours before the departure time shown on air ticket.

Report was told in the press service of AZAL.

According to the information, in addition, according to the rules of entry into the Republic of Turkey, the validity of passport of Azerbaijani citizens (including children and infants) must be at least 90 days from the date of entry into the country. In case of availability of a visa to stay in Turkey, the passport must be valid for 60 days after the expiry date of the visa.