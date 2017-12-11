India will send the first cargo via North South Transportation Corridor

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ India is preparing to send first cargo to Russia on mid-January 2018 through North South corridor that connects its port city of Mumbai to Russia’s St Petersburg. The consignment would depart for port of Bandar Abbas (the Caspian Sea, Iran) and would be thereon taken to Baku and then taken to Russia.

Report informs citing the Iranian media.

India’s media reported that sending the first cargo in January would formally launch the transportation corridor that had been in the making for 17 years. Nevertheless, the North South transportation corridor would technically function fully in a few months thereafter.

All countries of the transport corridor have already started special inspections on railways and main roads.

Notably, currently, a cargo from India to Russia is carried on freight ships via the Red Sea, Suez Canal, Mediterranean Sea, the English Channel and then the Baltic Sea. The North South transport corridor – which has an estimated cargo capacity of 20-30 million tonnes of goods per year - is expected to provide faster and more efficient trade connectivity between Europe and Southeast Asia. Transport costs will be 30% cheaper and transportation period will be 40% shorter than the existing routes.

The North South corridor will be India’s second corridor after the Chabahar Port to access Central Asia.