    Housing prices increased by 0.8% in Azerbaijan

    0.9% increase observed in primary market, 0.8% in secondary market

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the third quarter of this year (Q3), housing prices increased by 0.8% in Azerbaijan, compared to the second quarter (Q2).

    Report informs, according to the housing market indices of the State Statistics Committee, 0.9% increase observed in primary market, 0.8% in secondary market

    Compared with the Q3 last year, 2.7% decrease occurred in housing market, as well as 4.0% rise observed in the primary market and 2.8% decrease in the secondary market. 

