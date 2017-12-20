House prices in Moscow fell to 2011-year level

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The real sales prices in the Russian capital fell by 8% from the beginning of the year to the level of 2011.

Report informs citing the RBC, said the Inkom-nedvijimost.

The cost of the proposed houses is declined to the minimum limit of the last 4 years, on average every 1 sq. km. The price was 178,200 rubles or $ 3,020 per meter. According to the drector of the department on the secondary market Sergei Shloman, the secondary housing market in Moscow, in essence, creeps down: "Decline observed on all indicators including demand, volume and price settings. We predict that the rebidding market prices that are offered and sold will continue to decline”.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, same situation continues in the primary and secondary housing market of Azerbaijan: "The prices are gradually declining due to the decline in real income of the population and the increase in the number of people leaving abroad. It is expected that the decline will continue in both manat and dollar equivalent. The decline in prices is also due to an increase in the number of new multi-storey buildings in Baku, pilot projects and replacement of 5-storey old buildings mainly for renovation purposes with new buildings. If any reduction in oil prices occurs, we will see a dramatic decline in house prices”.