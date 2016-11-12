Highway, linking 1st and 11th Gayidish settlements launched in Fuzuli district

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the highway linking 1st and 11th Gayidish settlements in Fuzuli district after renovation.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

The 23km-highway, which links 11 residential areas, including 1st and 11th Gayidish settlements with the total population of 12,000 people, was rebuilt by "Azeravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company under an Order of President Ilham Aliyev signed in 2014.

Chairman of “Azeravtoyol” OJSC Saleh Mammadov noted that the length of the first section of the highway is 20.5km and it stretches from Gayidish to Yeni Yurd settlement, while the 2.5km-long second section connects Yeni Yurd and Khojavand.

A bridge over Yukhari Mil canal was renovated. The length of the bridge is 18 metres, while the width is 12 metres.