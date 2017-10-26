Heydar Aliyev International Airport to launch additional bus stop

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from October 29, 2017, all departure flights of low-cost Buta Airways from Baku will be carried out through the North entrance of Terminal 2 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Report informs referring to the company, Buta Airways plans to carry out arrival flights to Terminal 1 as before.

Terminal 2 meets all international requirements on the operation of civil airports. The terminal has cafes and restaurants, Duty Free shops. Free high-speed internet access (Baku Airport Free Wi-Fi) is available throughout the airport.

Due to the changing of terminal of departures, BakuBus H1 Airport Express bus will also change its route. An additional stop will appear at the departure area of Terminal 2. The bus runs every half hour between the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the center of Baku ("28 May" metro station) with a short stop at "Koroglu" metro station.

For more information, please contact employees at information kiosks in the terminals, as well as the round-the-clock airport call center by calling (+994 12) 497 27 27 and the official Facebook page: