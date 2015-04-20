Heydar Aliyev Avenue to be opened today

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The movement of vehicles will be restored this evening at Heydar Aliyev Avenue of Baku due to the completion of major repair work carried out.

Report informs referring to the Intelligent Transport Management Center (ITMC).

In addition, the movement of vehicles will be restricted on the assistant road (from the junction of Boyukshor to Heydar Aliyev Center) of Heydar Aliyev Avenue due to the repair work on the road on the night of April 20 to 21.

Drivers are recommended to use the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, the main road and Ziya Bunyadov Avenue as an alternative.