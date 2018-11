Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today at 10:00 P.M. Baku time, traffic on a segment of the street Hasan Aliyev from Tbilisi Avenue to its intersection with Avenue Ataturk will be partially restricted.

Report informs referring to "Azeryolservis" JSC, limitations are related with staining of horizontal lines on the roadway markings of some streets and avenues.

To the completion of the works, "Azeryolservis" JSC encourages drivers to use alternative roads.