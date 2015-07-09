GUAM member countries to simplify trade relations

Baku hosted the XXII meeting of the GUAM Managing Committee for implementation of the trade and transportation promotion project.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), the meeting was attended by representatives of all GUAM member-countries: Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

“At the meeting participants heard the record of the XXI meeting of the GUAM Managing Committee for implementation of the trade and transportation promotion project in member-countries. Participants of the meeting also discussed the draft Protocol on mutual recognition of individual results of customs control of goods and means of transport,” SCC says.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed the final protocol.

After the meeting customs bodies of GUAM member-countries also signed the Protocol on exchange of information on goods and means of transport crossing the state border.