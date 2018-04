Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Shirvan.

Report informs, under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for the continuation of renovation works in the city, including refurbishment of roofs and facades of 52 multi-storey residential buildings.