    Freight trains on Astara-Astara railway start moving in November

    Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Railways' Javid Gurbanov says
    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Launch of freight trains movement through Astara (Azerbaijan) - Astara (Iran) railway is planned for November.

    Report informs, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, Javid Gurbanov said at Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

    "Another important international projects in the region are the North-South, East-West transport corridors. Currently, construction of the Astara-Astara railway is being implemented with "Iranian Railways". The works are planned to be ended in the near future. All the work has been completed in the territory of Azerbaijan. Railway bridge is ready over the Astara River", J. Gurbanov said.

