 Top
    Close photo mode

    Free trade zone in Alat starts to operate this year

    Azerbaijan's non-oil sector will get additional value
    © Report

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Free trade zone in Alat settlement of Baku is expected to start operations this year.

    Report informs, Director General of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov said.

    Talking about the competitiveness of the zone, T Ziyadov noted that in addition to making the competition more bearable, concept put forward in connection with the Silk Road will be able to create added value.

    For example, according to our concept if cargo containers for Europe are delivered to Russia they will open and additional value will be marked on them in Alat zone before exporting.

    In other words, concept of the Silk Road is more innovative, aims to add value to local non-oil sector", T. Ziyadov added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi